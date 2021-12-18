Killoe triumph in thriller to take the Longford U-19 ‘A’ title

The 2021 Longford GAA season came to a cracking conclusion when Killoe Og beat Clonguish Og in a fantastic U-19 ’A’ football championship final played in perfect conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Killoe Og . . . 4-10 Clonguish Og . . . 3-10

(After Extra-Time)

Deadlocked at 2-9 apiece when the final whistle was blown, It took extra-time to eventually decide this thrilling game and it was Killoe who emerged triumphant in the end with Paddy Moran breaking from the middle of the field on a penetrating run to score a brilliant goal.

When substitute Shane Dooner scored the killer fourth goal at the start of the second period of extra-time, followed by a free converted by Moran, Killoe looked in complete control to lead by 4-10 to 2-10 but Clonguish were given a glimmer of hope when Jack Duggan found the back of the net.

While Clonguish piled on the pressure in their frantic bid to engineer an equalising goal, resolute Killoe held out to win what was probably the best club match played in the county during this Covid stricken year.

Gallant Clonguish showed a lot of character in coming from eight points down in normal time to level matters but the Killoe U-19s found that little bit extra to achieve yet another success in adding to the 2020 senior championship crown they captured at the end of August.

KILLOE OG: Zac McKeown; Mark Rowley, Adam Donnelly, Eamon Igoe; Colm Coyle (0-1), Darren Moffatt, David Moorhead; Cillian Feeney (0-1), Cormac Harte; Terry Reynolds, Oisin McManus (0-1), Gavin Farrelly (1-0); Paddy Moran (1-7, all points from frees), Bernard Borland (1-0), Ronan Columb.

Subs:- Shane Gilna for M Rowley (half-time); Jack Finneran for R Columb (54 mins); Shane Dooner (1-0) for B Borland (stoppage time in normal time); M Rowley for C Coyle (injured, start of extra-time); B Borland for J Finneran (half-time in extra-time).

CLONGUISH OG: Sean Carey; Conor Smith, Cian Sutton, Ross Shields; Jonathan Burke, Christy Manning, Matthew Flynn; Jack Duggan (2-8, one goal from penalty, five points from frees), James Galligan; Andrew Flynn, Matthew Carey (0-1), Josh Sorohan; Michael Flynn, Jason Glancy (0-1), Ben Carty (1-0).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).