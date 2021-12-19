Longford's best Christmas window display title goes to the mighty Quinns of Edgeworthstown #ShopLongford

As we countdown the final days to Christmas, Longford County Council and Longford Local Enterprise Office, in association with Longford Chamber of Commerce, are appealing to people to keep shopping locally.

Choosing to #ShopLongford helps to keep our Longford business community strong which in turn supports our local communities as a whole.

New book by Longford woman helps children understand death and grief through ‘Robin’ symbolism Long before A Robin's Tale sat on bookshop shelves, it was a bedtime story; something created by a mother and her children to help understand the overwhelming emotions caused by a death in the family.

Throughout November and December, the #ShopLongford campaign on social media has been showcasing the vast array of local businesses operating in-store and online from County Longford to a huge response.

Best Christmas Window Display

The popularity of the campaign, as well as the massive engagement from the business community led Longford Local Enterprise Office to launch a countywide Best Window Display Competition with €500 on offer for the winning display.

The title was fiercely contested with businesses from across the whole county submitting their shop window display pictures.

All the entries were of a very high standard and these were judged across a number of criteria including: Christmas theme, creativity, and the look and feel.

A high-level panel of judges reviewed the entries and unanimously came up with this year’s winner: Quinns Supply Store, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Caption: Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan pictured with some of the staff of Quinn's Supply Stores Edgeworthstown - Nelda Kursika, Barry Stakem, Betty Mulhare and Emma Gaborova, the creators and winners of the Best Christmas Window Display in the County. Also pictured are Michael Nevin and Mandy Adegboyega from Longford LEO Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise Longford LEO, remarked, “We sincerely appreciate and thank all the businesses who sent in their photos, and we congratulate the winner for their outstanding window display.

“We look forward to next year’s activities and wish you all a very merry Christmas, and what will hopefully be a prosperous New Year for our local businesses.

“And of course, if you still haven’t finished this year’s Christmas shopping list and are in need of further inspiration - for the list of Longford businesses that are operating online, log on to www.Localenterprise.ie/Longford and click on the ShopLongford Directory.