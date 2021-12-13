Midlands courier warned that if he speeds he will lose his licence

A midlands courier who drove at speeds of 102 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone said he didn’t have the money to pay the fixed fine.

Before Tullamore District Court was Robert Krystian Paprocki (28) of 31, Ros Ard, Monksland, Athlone.

Mr Paprocki was stopped on the Dublin Road, Kilbeggan on December 11, 2020 by Garda Ronan Moore. Garda Moore said Mr Paprocki, a driver for DPD couriers, was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter.

Mr Paprocki said he hadn’t received the notice through the post and it may be because there were two houses with the same number in the estate where he lived.

Garda Moore agreed that this was the case but said it was unlikely that the postman wouldn’t be aware of that.

Solicitor for the defendant Patrick Martin said there had been difficulties before as the people living in the other house had poor English.

Garda Moore asked Mr Paprocki if he had contacted An Post about the situation. He said he hadn’t as he works long hours but he now has changed all of his bills to email.

In the witness stand Mr Paprocki said on the night in question he had been tailgated by another driver and decided not to go onto the hard shoulder as it was dark. He said the speed signs go from 100k to 50k abruptly. He said just before the petrol station on the Dublin road there is a 100k sign and then a small 50k sign and it is not until outside Kilbeggan that there is a big 50k sign.

Judge Staines asked the defendant why he hadn’t paid the €160 fine. He said his girlfriend runs a cleaning business but because of Covid she can’t work. He said she is also experiencing illness and has to receive injections at €150 each.

Judge Staines said she had a doubt in the case. She dismissed it but warned Mr Paprocki that if he speeds he will lose his licence. She said driving at 100k in a 50k zone is the difference between someone getting killed or not. She stressed the importance of the 50 kilometre zones.