Time government took action against homelessness, says Longford-Westmeath TD

Longford-Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has urged all TDs to support legislation to prevent homelessness when it comes before the Dáil this week.

The Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill 2021 will be moved by Sinn Féin during Private Member’s Business on Tuesday 14th December.

The Simon Bill proposes an amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act that will provide for an intervention by the relevant local authority to help prevent families from entering homeless services.

Ms Clarke said:“I am urging all TDs to back the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill and support this important measure to protect people from homelessness.

“This Bill provides for the automatic extension of notice periods for residential tenancies where a tenant is certified as being at risk of homelessness and allows a local authority to engage for a three-month period with a person or family who is at risk of homelessness.

“This is an important intervention as unfortunately recent homeless figures saw a rise to 89 homeless adults in the Midlands.

"In my own constituency there are 12 adults in Longford and 33 in Westmeath experiencing homelessness. Behind these figures are real lives which are turned upside down by the devastating impact of homelessness, including the 10 families with 17 child dependents who are in emergency accommodation across the midlands.

“Homelessness is far too common. Taking action to keep families in their homes and prevent them from entering homelessness in the first place is a vital step to protecting people and preventing homelessness.

“Too often, the government pays lip service to the issue of preventing homelessness but fails to follow through with the necessary action to make a real difference. We need to do all we can to help those at risk of homeless to stay in their homes. I am urging the government to support this Bill and work together with us on this.”