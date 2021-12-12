Search

12 Dec 2021

New cases of Omicron detected as Covid-19 daily figures revealed

New cases of Omicron detected as Covid-19 daily figures revealed

New cases of Omicron detected as Covid-19 daily figures revealed

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A total of 4,667 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon.

Four additional cases of Omicron variant have been detected. It brings to 10 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

Case of new Omicron Covid-19 variant strain detected in Longford

Christmas Nostalgia: Longford Auld Fellahs relive their best memories of the town they love so well

Longford Auld Fellahs is a popular Longford town based nostalgia website, whilst its Facebook page, which features loveable oldies, Tom and Pat, has a loyal following.

On Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State was 4,004.

As of 8am today, 504 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU.  As of 8am on Saturday, 481 Covid-19 patients were in hospital; 111 in intensive care.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media