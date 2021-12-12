New cases of Omicron detected as Covid-19 daily figures revealed
A total of 4,667 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon.
Four additional cases of Omicron variant have been detected. It brings to 10 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.
On Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State was 4,004.
As of 8am today, 504 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU. As of 8am on Saturday, 481 Covid-19 patients were in hospital; 111 in intensive care.
