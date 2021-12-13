Search

13 Dec 2021

Proud to represent a supportive and resilient Longford MD community

Cllr Ureumu Adejinmi

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Christmas is one of the most joyous festivals of the year.

 

It is the time when the community comes together and bids adieu to the year, praying for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

It is also a time to reflect. 2021 was another difficult year, especially for families and friends who have lost loved ones. Our community has shown great resilience and I am proud to be representing such a supportive community here in Longford Municipal District (MD).

I commend the wonderful work that has been done in our localities this year, especially the establishment of our new Local Community Safety Partnership and I welcome the positive progress that it will bring towards making our communities feel safer and more integrated.

Due to Covid-19, it might be difficult to meet some friends and family who are near and dear to us, but this should not take away the joy of this festival.

We look forward to glittery decorations, gifts, delicious meals, Christmas carols, and above all, the love, laughter and precious moments with family and loved ones where possible.

I wish you all a safe, happy and healthy Christmas - may your hearts and homes be filled with all the joys of the festive season.

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi
- Cathaoirleach Longford Municipal District

