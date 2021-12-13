Great people at the heart of Longford rise to the challenges of 2021

As Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, I wish to take this opportunity to wish you all the happiest of Christmases.

2021 has been another challenging year in so many ways but the people in Longford have yet again demonstrated what can be achieved, when we work hard and pull together. We can be proud of our endeavours as we now know, we are stronger together.

Great work has been accomplished with government provided funding in making our communities better places to work, live and do business and there is more to come. Longford has a wonderful quality of life to offer, and that’s truly because of the great people at the heart of it.

Our local businesses, who serve our communities so well, the ones who offered us a friendly face and a helping hand throughout this pandemic, now need our help. It's time, during the season of good cheer, to look after those who looked after us. So, I ask you all, to please remember to Shop local, shop Longford whenever you can.

I also wish to send love and respect to our defence forces, especially those who are overseas and cannot be at home here with their loved ones this festive season. Thank you for the sacrifices that you make, to help our world become a better place – no one appreciates it as much as we do here at home where we look forward to your safe return.

Míle Buíochas to our front-line workers. You continue to fill us with pride, you have given and continue to give so much to keep us safe.

To our diaspora, if you haven’t yet managed to make it home because of the pandemic, remember, the welcome, when you can visit Longford again, will be the warmest ever.

We also, of course, remember our loved ones whom we’ve lost at this special time, and our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who is living with loss or struggling in any way. Please remember, there is help and there is hope.

To the children of Longford, Santa will be calling, virus or no virus so don’t worry and well done on being so good this year!

Please keep safe everyone and look out for each other. Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine. (Under the shelter of each other, people survive).

Wishing you a safe, healthy and peaceful Christmas.



Cllr Peggy Nolan

Cathaoirleach Longford County Council