Search

22/11/2021

Crunch meeting to take place tonight to address Longford's forestry woes

Forestry

A crunch meeting surrounding problems linked to the region's beleagured forestry industry is to take place in Longford tonight.

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A crunch meeting surrounding problems linked to the region's beleagured forestry industry is to take place in Longford tonight.

Longford IFA representatives are hosting an open forum tonight (Monday November 22) at Longford Rugby Club over a number of issues facing the sector.

Among them include the topics of planting, thinning, felling and licence applications.

The latter has been an endless thorn in the side of industry figureheads due to a backlog of licence applications within the Department of Agriculture.

The delays for various tyoes of forestry work such as planting and felling has led to losses of almost €1m in revenue each month, it has been claimed.

The backlog - currently at about 5,000 licences – had also led to an estimated €70m per annum in lost revenue for Irish sawmills and a 700,000 tonne shortfall of Irish wood over the past two years.

Earlier this month, foresters called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to intervene in a crisis that has frozen the industry for two years and is threatening 12,000 jobs.

Representatives of more than 100 forestry businesses protested outside Dáil Éireann two weeks ago to highlight Government licensing delays that are preventing them from harvesting or planting trees.

Some businesses have been waiting two years for permits to plant or fell trees, sparking calls for direct government intervention.

There are also growing fears delays and bureaucracy around forestry are discouraging farmers from planting trees.

The delays have left actual planting over the last five years trailing government targets by a total of 15,000 hectares.

Speakers at tonight's meeting are Michael Lennon, Longford IFA forestry chairman, Vincent Nally, national IFA forestry chairman and Liam Kelly, Teagasc forestry specialist.

The gathering is especially geared towards forestry owners or anyone thinking of planting trees.

The meeting will be held in accordance with Covid-19 regulations .

As such, anyone interested in attending is asked to adhere to mask wearing and to bring their vaccination certificates with them.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media