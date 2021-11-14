Only seventeen new homes completed in Longford over three month period, figures show

Longford had the lowest number of home completions of any local authority between July and September of this year.
Just 17 new homes were finished in Quarter 3 according to figures recently published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
The majority of these (eight homes) were completed in the Longford Local Electoral Area.
Six properties were completed in the Ballymahon Local Electoral Area and a further three were completed in the Granard Local Electoral Area.
In surrounding counties figures for completions were also quite low. Cavan only had 45 new homes completed in the third quarter of this year while Roscommon had 54 and Leitrim had 26 new homes completed.
Nationally, Kildare was the local authority with the highest number of Q3 completions - 541.
