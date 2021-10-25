Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 25, 2021

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021 of Keith Geelan, Drumlish, Co. Longford and formerly of Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, unexpectedly.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends please. May Keith Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Peter Lynch, Drumerkillew, Cootehill, Cavan / Ballymoe, Galway / Newtowncashel, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, October 24, 2021 of Peter Lynch, late of Ballymoe, Co. Galway, formerly Drumerkillew, Kill, Cootehill, Co. Cavan and Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, in his 99th year, at Mayo General Hospital. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen, son Michael John, grandson Francis, great-granddaughter Jodi, daughters-in-law Sheila & Eileen, son-in-law Joseph, grandnephew Daniel. Brothers Brian and Jeremy, sisters Hannah, Margaret and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Peter, Gerry, and Martin, daughters Josephine, Marie, Anne, Carmel, Bernie, and Imelda, his adored grandchildren, Laura, Ronan, Irene, Patrick, Michael, Fintan, Barry, Sharon, Jeremy, Sarah, David, Gerard, Emma, Martina, Tracey, Emma, Karen, Paula, and Mark, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening, October 26 at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan, from 4 o'clock pm to 5.45 o'clock pm. Followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church Kill arriving at 6.30 o'clock, via his residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 27 at 12 Noon, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. A link will be posted on rip.ie later to view the funeral mass on line.

Patrick McDonnell, Longford Town, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021 of Patrick McDonnell, Longford town.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Martin, mother Bridget, brothers Joe, Willie, Marty, John, Christy, Richard, Michael-Simon and Jason, sisters Mary, Bridgie ,Annmarie, Helen, Sylvia, Ryieta and Michelle, beloved sons Tony, Paddy, John and Jamie and their mother Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Monday, October 25 from 4.00pm followed by removal at 5.15pm to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for prayers at 6.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Tuesday, October 26 interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on rip.ie. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Michael (Mick) McNerney, Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021 of Michael (Mick) McNerney, Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, died peacefully, after a short illness, in The Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his wife Lizzy, his mother Bridget, father John and sister Mary Joe. Dearest father of Sean, Michael, Brian and David, sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law, Aileen, Edel and Una, grandchildren Laura, Chloe, Lucy, Ronan, Emily, Ryan, Amy and Megan, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Glenmore, to close family and friends, on Monday, October 25 until removal on Tuesday, October 26 to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for Funeral Mass at 12.30 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/638359935

The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time. If you would like to leave a message to the family you may do so in the condolence section on rip.ie.

Gerry Thompson, Culliaghy, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021 of Gerry Thompson, Culliaghy, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband to Martha, much loved Dad to Caoilfhionn, Cliodhna, Gráinne and Cormac and dear brother to Mary, Bernie, Seamus and the late Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son-in-law Micheál, grandson Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and many friends. May Gerry rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday, October 25 from 2 o’c until 4 o’c (socially distanced and walk through only please). Those who wish to attend are asked to please avail of the parking at St. Faithleachs GAA Club (Eircode N39 TH77).

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning, October 26 at 11.30 o’c to arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or the Roscommon Palliative Care Team. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on rip.ie. The Thompson family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Please note that Gerry’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on rip.ie on Tuesday, October 26 at 12 o’c. House strictly private on Tuesday morning please.

Margaret McCabe (née Murray), Corlespratten, Arva, Co Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021 of Margaret McCabe (nee Murray), Corlespratten, Arva. Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Wife of the late Jack.Lovingly remembered by her sons Gerard and Arthur daughters Ann, Mary, Bernie and Patricia, Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Maisie, Betty and Ronnie and brother John nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposed at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law Arthur and Caroline on Sunday, October 24. House private thereafter. Funeral to arrive at Sacred heart church Arva for Funeral mass at 11am on Monday, October 25 followed by Internment in Coronea cemetery. People are welcome to line the funeral cortege route. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so please leave condolences in the condolences section on rip.ie.

Judith Ward, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The recent death has occured on Friday, October 22, 2021 of Judith Ward, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Judith will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Chris, son David, daughter in law Angela, daughter Jane, partner Tommy, grandchildren James, Hannah, Matthew and Jordan and great-grandma to Eva Grace, Reuben James, Charlie and Gabriel.Judith will also be sadly missed by her sister Anne, niece Sally and family, nephew Andrew and family.

Judith rested at her residence in Enaghan on Sunday, October 24 for family, neighbours and close friends. House private outside of reposing times. Funeral cortège leaving her residence on Monday, October 25, at 11.15am, travelling via Arva, Crossdoney, Ballinagh arriving at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, for service at 12 noon, followed by cremation.

Michael Woods, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021 of Michael Woods, Corrabeigh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully in the care of Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret Woods. Sadly missed by his sons Gary, Alan and Darren, grandchildren Chloe and Josh, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Monday, October 25, 2021 for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Michael's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on rip.ie. House strictly private please.

Anna Cunningham (née Ward), Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021 of Anna Cunningham (nee Ward), Farneyhoogan, Longford town and late of Clonterm, Longford.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Anne, by her sister Bernadette and by her brothers Paddy, Brian, John, Tom and Joe. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son Johnny, daughters Angela and Carol, grandchildren Sadie, George and Jake, daughter-in-law Jenny, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, October 24. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Monday, October 25 in St. Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on rip.ie.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and face covering protocols.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member.