Scéalta Beo and Creative Ardagh honoured at National Heritage Awards

Their project, “Restoring the Balance”, focused on a collection of living stories: local plant heritage and lore shared through a series of videos.

The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony presented by RTÉ broadcaster, Anne Cassin and attended by Minister of State for the Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.

The National Heritage Week Awards highlight Ireland’s ‘heritage heroes’, and showcase the most engaging and innovative projects from National Heritage Week 2021.

To take account of restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, this year National Heritage Week comprised a mix of online, in-person and community projects.

In total, more than 1,050 projects and events took place around the country, as communities and individuals answered the Heritage Council’s call to ‘open the door to heritage’ and celebrate local heritage for the first time. Each heritage activity shared on the National Heritage Week website was considered for a National Heritage Week Award.

The National Heritage Awards were expanded this year to include a Wild Child Award, sponsored by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. This is awarded to the project that most successfully encouraged children and families to explore the heritage in their locality.

Projects were assessed on the basis of their local reach and community engagement, approach to awareness-raising, use of resources to inform their work, and the level to which they involved different age groups.

“I am delighted to be able to attend the annual National Heritage Awards and celebrate the efforts of the awardees in ensuring the realisation of the promotion, preservation and conservation of our heritage," said Mr Noonan.

"I am particularly encouraged by many of the awarded projects’ use of modern technologies to communicate and record our heritage at a local level. This makes their work, and our shared heritage, more accessible to new audiences.”