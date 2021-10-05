Longford Slimming World groups to resume face to face meetings

A weight has been lifted for slimmers in Longford and Edgeworthstown as the Slimming World Consultants plan to move their meetings from Zoom to face to face meetings in their various venues, almost as they were pre-pandemic.

Members are so excited they can now stay to group. It’s the power of a Slimming World group – the sharing, the caring, the expertise that brings success.

Slimming World doesn’t just share a healthy eating plan, it tackles the psychology and helps members develop a healthier relationship with food.

Dr Jacquie Lavin, Head of Nutrition and Research at Slimming World, says, “The power of the group and the peer support members give one another is what sets Slimming World apart. Our members become part of a community, something special, which helps them to realise that they are not alone in the challenges they face."

Tona Daly said, “Members told me they really missed being together in-person – that feeling of community, swapping recipes and sharing ideas, and being there for each other through the highs and the lows of their journey. Plus, we know that there’s something powerful about stepping on the scales each week and having that regular check-in on your progress.”

Liz Reynolds remarked, “This past year and a half has been far from easy for all of us, with some people struggling more than others, but for lots of our members, all of the challenges and anxieties have actually made them more determined than ever to achieve their goals and improve their health.

“They’ve proved anyone wanting to lose weight and feel healthier – which research shows could protect against disease – doesn’t have to give up on their dreams! I can’t wait to see how much we can all lose by the end of 2021!”

Caroline Toal explained, “I know it can be nerve-wrecking to walk into a Slimming World group for the first time, especially at the moment, but I can assure anyone who’s worrying about their weight that there’s no judgment at Slimming World, just respect and care – and it’s absolutely safe.

“Every single person in the room understands exactly how it feels and everyone’s welcome at our group. As well as being able to share how we’re feeling, being able to share ideas about how to enjoy delicious food and feel fitter and healthier will make a real difference. Slimming World’s plan is about eating everyday foods and enjoying favourite meals.”

Tona, Liz and Caroline all agree that if you’re worrying about your weight and feeling alone and desperate, don’t give up.

They said, “Don’t put it off. Our Slimming World groups are here and getting together every week. We’d love to be celebrating huge weight loss awards with you all, so if you’re thinking of joining, come and be part of that success – you’ll be welcomed by each and every one of us.”

For more information and to find details on our local group, log onto www.slimmingworld.ie, or contact your local consultant and book your place.