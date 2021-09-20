Search

20/09/2021

Thousands return to the office today as Covid restrictions eased

Thousands of Irish people return to offices today as further restrictions are eased. 

In a tweet on his personal Twitter page, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was "thinking of" the people going back to work: 

Many businesses that were closed during the pandemic due to restrictions will open back up, including yoga and pilates studios, fitness classes and bowling alleys. 

As part of the easing restrictions, up to one hundred people will be able to attend indoor activities (such as sports, art and dance classes) provided they are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 while there are no restrictions for outdoor activities. 

Maintaining good ventilation in indoor spaces with others is still recommended, as is keeping distance in public settings. Social distancing in private situations with fully vaccinated individuals has been deemed unnecessary. 

As of October 22nd, there will be no physical distancing except in healthcare settings, no need for proof of test or immunity unless travelling abroad, and no face coverings with the exception of being in a healthcare or retail setting, or on public transport. 

