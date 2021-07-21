Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Number of Longford people in receipt of State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall

PUP

The number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Longford is continuing to show a downward trend

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The number of Longford people in receipt of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is continuing to fall, latest figures show.

There are currently 1,315 recipients in Longford presently drawing the payment, fifty below last week's total of 1,365.

This week, the Department of Social Protection issued weekly payments valued at €59.8 million to 202,152 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP)

The number of PUP recipients represents a decrease of 9,695 people compared to last week. The largest reduction, of over 3,000 was in the Accommodation and Food Services Sector.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she expects numbers to continue to show a downward trend as the country prepares for the reopening of indoor dining.

“This week we see just over 202,000 people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with over 8,800 having closed their claims in the past seven days as they are returning to work.

“This means that the overall number of people in receipt of the PUP is at its lowest level since the early part of March, 2020.

“As we go into August, I anticipate further falls in the overall numbers – partly due to the expected re-opening of indoor hospitality.

Longford's Cian McPhillips is ‘one of the bright young athletic stars in the world’

Longford’s Cian McPhillips has been hailed as ‘one of the bright young athletic stars in the world’ following his powerful and tactically astute gold medal winning performance in a highly competitive 1,500m final at the European Under-20 Championships in the Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia.

 

Longford set to sizzle as Met Éireann issues heatwave warning - Mount Dillon recorded highest temperature in country yesterday

Bubbly flows as Longford woman wins life-changing prize

The bubbly was flowing and there were huge celebrations as a young Longford woman won a newly-built three bedroom home in the heart of Armagh city, complete with a brand new Volkswagen Golf car.

Panelto Foods invests in robotic technologies at state of the art Longford bakery facility

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie