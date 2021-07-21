Number of Longford people in receipt of State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall

The number of Longford people in receipt of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is continuing to fall, latest figures show.

There are currently 1,315 recipients in Longford presently drawing the payment, fifty below last week's total of 1,365.

This week, the Department of Social Protection issued weekly payments valued at €59.8 million to 202,152 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of PUP recipients represents a decrease of 9,695 people compared to last week. The largest reduction, of over 3,000 was in the Accommodation and Food Services Sector.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she expects numbers to continue to show a downward trend as the country prepares for the reopening of indoor dining.

“This week we see just over 202,000 people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with over 8,800 having closed their claims in the past seven days as they are returning to work.

“This means that the overall number of people in receipt of the PUP is at its lowest level since the early part of March, 2020.

“As we go into August, I anticipate further falls in the overall numbers – partly due to the expected re-opening of indoor hospitality.

