Longford set to sizzle as Met Éireann issues heatwave warning - Mount Dillon recorded highest temperature in country yesterday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange High Temperature warning for Longford amid an ongoing heatwave in the country.

Yesterday, Tuesday, July 20, the maximum temperature was 29.5°C and it was recorded at Mount Dilllon, near Lanesboro.

Ireland has been basking in glorious sunshine with temperatures in the mid to high twenties since late last week and it may get hotter and peak at 30 degrees in the coming days.

Neighbouring Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon and Westmeath, along with the six counties in Northern Ireland, have also been hit with the Status Orange High Temperature warning.

In its warning, Met Éireann said: "High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

"Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.

"For advice please check www.gov.ie/summerready."

The warning issued on Tuesday morning is valid until 9am on Friday morning.

So why is it so warm & sunny?

Met Éireann explained: "The jet stream has been displaced to the far north of Ireland, drawing in warm air & allowing high pressure to "get stuck" bringing us this settled and sunny weather. Temperatures today could reach 30°C or higher in a few places."

High temperature warnings are in place across Ireland until at least Friday, with temperatures expected to exceed 30 Celsius by day & remain around 20 C overnight for some locations.



Remember to be #SunSafe & #BeSummerReady pic.twitter.com/Svp8gSN4pT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2021

Max temperature today was 29.5°C recorded at Mount Dilllon, Co. Roscommon ☀️️



View our latest weather observations here https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/Xx9kY4qwRW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2021