Duo accused of assaulting man in Edgeworthstown to stand trial

Two men who allegedly assaulted another man during a violent row in Edgeworthstown over two years ago are to be served with books of evidence.

Alan Whelan (26), 65 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford and Eamon Stokes, 66 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford were both charged following an alleged altercation at Pound Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on January 7 2019.

Mr Whelan stands accused of carrying out a section 3 assault, being found in possession of a hatchet, dangerous driving and failing to offer assistance to an injured man while being the driver of car.

His co-accused is charged with a section 3 assault on the same male victim and of possessing a hatchet contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Both Mr Whelan and Mr Stokes have been remanded on continuing bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on May 21 when books of evidence are expected to be served.