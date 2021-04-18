Final call to nominate Longford young people for Garda Youth Awards

Time is running out to submit your nominations for the third annual Roscommon-Longford Garda Youth Awards.

With just over a week to go until the deadline for entries on April 30, 2021, local organisations are being urged to consider nominating a local young person or relevant group between the ages of 13 and 21 in one of four categories.

Awards will be considered for nominees who make their communities a better place to live.

Roscommon-Longford Garda Division Chief Superintendent Tony Healy welcomed the sponsorship of Roscommon and Longford County Councils for the awards. “I am very pleased that the third annual Garda Youth Awards are going ahead within the Division, despite a global pandemic and delighted with the support of both local authorities. We in An Garda Síochána recognise that a lot of good work is being done by young people in all communities within the counties of Longford and Roscommon and it is only fitting that we provide a platform whereby they can be recognised for their efforts in making their schools, groups, local areas a better place to live in."

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross is looking forward to the event which will be held virtually this year, in line with public health restrictions. “We all know 2020 was a difficult year and there are young people in every community that have made significant contributions so it’s great to reward that.”

Chairperson of the Roscommon-Longford Youth Awards Inspector David Cryan commented that this is a wonderful opportunity for anyone to nominate a young person, or persons, within their community, who they feel should be recognised for their contribution to their local area during 2020.

“It’s important to remember that due to COVID-19, there hasn’t been the same opportunity for young people to become involved with activities or projects compared to previous years. However, we have also witnessed that many young people were active on the ground throughout the COVID-19 crisis, volunteering and becoming involved in a variety of projects that supported both the vulnerable in the community, and the frontline services.”

Winners will be chosen in four categories:

Individual – where a young person has made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Group – where two or more made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Special Achievement – where a young person has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition

Community Safety – where a young person or persons, through a crime prevention or safety initiative / innovation, have made their community a safer place to live in





The Roscommon-Longford Garda Youth Awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony before the end of May. A judging panel will decide upon a nominee in each category and their nomination form will then go forward to represent the Roscommon-Longford Garda Division at the National Garda Youth Awards in October 2021.

Nomination forms can be requested from Roscommon.GardaYouthAwards@garda.ie and are available for download on www.garda.ie , www.roscommoncoco.ie and www.longfordcoco.ie

In order to qualify, completed nomination forms (in typed format) and media consent forms should be emailed to Roscommon.GardaYouthAwards@Garda.ie or posted/handed in to the Community Policing Unit at Castlerea / Granard / Longford / Roscommon Garda stations before 5pm on Friday, April 30, 2021.