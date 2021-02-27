Late Mickey McNally, Aughnacliffe was a very obliging neighbour

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the General Hospital Mullingar and Multyfarnham Nursing Home, on Monday, February 15 last, of Micheal (Mickey) McNally of Molly, Aughnacliffe.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary Boyle, Vonnie Reynolds and Kathleen McNally, Mickey was one of nature's true gentlemen who was very popular with everyone he met.

A kind, decent honest man, Mickey was a very obliging neighbour and he appreciated receiving help when ever he needed it.



Mickey's remains were removed to St Colmcille's church in Aughnacliffe on Thursday, February 18 for funeral Mass after which he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

We extend sincere sympathy to his sisters Eileen Rehill in Ballinalee and Josie Ridge in America, his nephews, nieces, grand nieces and grandnephews cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace