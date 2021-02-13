Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for Longford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

The national forecaster issued the warning this morning (Saturday, February 13) and the warning is valid from 6am on Sunday, February 14 to 4pm on Sunday, February 14.

Met Éireann says it will be 'very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 90km/h.'

