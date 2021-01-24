JOBS ALERT: Bord na Móna hiring for a number of positions

Bord na Mona is hiring for a number of positions.

The company says it wants people to join Bord na Móna in making Ireland carbon neutral by 2050.

Bord na Mona is hiring engineers, project managers, hydrologists, ecologists, surveyors and planning experts in addition to commercial, financial and legal professionals.

