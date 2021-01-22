Memories frm Longford of this region's ‘brown past’

Some of the longest serving employees of the Lanesboro ESB power station and the Mountdillon Bord na Móna bogs will be interviewed on a special nostalgic edition of the RTE Nationwide show on Monday night next January 25 at 7pm.

A former ESB worker at Lanesboro power station, who went on to win All Ireland glory and residents from Bord na Móna employees housing estates around the midlands, are also among those who will feature on a special edition of the show.

Monday’s show was recorded over the last four weeks to mark the end of the era of peat harvesting and electricity generation in the midlands.

It will feature Offaly football and hurling dual star and All Ireland medal winner Liam Currams who worked in both Shannonbridge and Lanesboro Power stations alongside Ferbane’s Sean Lowry - winner of three All Ireland football medals - an employee of both Ferbane and Shannonbridge power stations.

Currams and Lowry were central figures in the Offaly side managed by the late Longford Leader Managing Director & Editor Eugene McGee which famously ended Kerry's five-in-a-row bid in 1982.

Residents from the estates built for the workers in the 1950s and 1960s, will also feature alongside several other Bord na Móna & ESB employees in a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane the programme.

The show will also feature with Longford based energy consultant Peter Duffy and the Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey -who looks ahead to what the future holds for former BNM and ESB workers in Roscommon, Westmeath and Longford.

Monday night’s show will be presented by RTE’s Midlands Correspondent Ciaran Mullooly and goes out on RTE One at 7pm.

DOWN MEMORY LANE...former Offaly GAA stars Liam Currams, who worked in Lanesboro (left) and Sean Lowry (right) pictured at the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac where they were interviewed by Ciaran Mullooly for the RTÉ Nationwide show on the end of Bord na Móna & ESB operations in the midlands on Monday night next January 25 at 7pm on RTÉ One television