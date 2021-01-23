Dr Tony Holohan urges people to #STAYHOME as Longford Covid-19 daily cases rise

There were 22 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Longford on Friday evening and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, is advising people to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of the virus.

It is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the county since January 12 when there were 28 cases announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 452.6 per 100,000 population with 185 new cases in the county over the past 14 days. It remains the second lowest rate in the country.

For the previous day, Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 was 482.0 per 100,000 population.

From January 1 to January 21, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 453 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 21 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,243 (1,222 as at Wednesday, January 20 plus the 22 announced yesterday by NPHET).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.



“This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and our loved ones."

Meanwhile, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All but two occurred in January. There has been a total of 2,870 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm on Friday there were 1,931 COVID-19 patients in hospital, of which 219 are in ICU. A further 78 people were admitted to hospitals around Ireland in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Thursday, January 21 the HPSC has been notified of 2,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 184,279** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 14 confirmed cases).

The national incidence has fallen to 1,017.1 per 100,000 on the back of 48,433 as the third wave recedes. The seven day incidence is now 372.6 per 100k. The average number of new cases over five days has falle but remains hight at 2,315.