New data shows Covid-19 infection rate across Longford’s three electoral areas is falling slowly

The latest breakdown of local electoral area figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub, highlights that the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in each of Longford’s three electoral districts has decreased.

In the 14 days covered by the data, from January 5 to January 18, it shows that there have been 274 positive Covid-19 cases in the county.



The breakdown of those cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 113

Ballymahon municipal district 103

Granard municipal district 58



In the three previous 14-day periods measured (December 29 to January 11; December 22 to January 4 and December 15 to December 28), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 381, 198 and 41, respectively - (Longford 143, 84 & 26, Ballymahon 142, 60 & 10 & Granard 96, 54 & 5).



Considering the number of positive cases has fallen by 107, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the three electoral areas has similarly decreased.



Indeed, the incidence rate data covers 166 electoral districts in the country and the three electoral areas in county Longford are ranked 144th (Ballymahon), 150th (Ballymahon) and 161st (Granard).



The biggest decrease is in the Granard municipal district where the 14-day incidence rate is 543.4 for the current period under review. It was 899.4 during the previous spell (December 29 to January 11).

The 14-day incidence rate in Ballymahon and Longford municipal districts also fell sharply from 1,000.3 and 891.2, to 749.0 and 704.2, respectively.

Local electoral area breakdown in County Longford

Cases Incidence Rate

Longford 113 (143) (84) (26) 704.2 (891.2) (523.5) (162.0)

Ballymahon 103 (142) (60) (10) 749.0 (1,000.3) (423.9) (70.7)

Granard 58 (96) (54) (5) 543.4 (899.4) (505.9) (46.8)



* Figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub

Note: Latest Data in ORANGE covers 14 days; Jan 5 to Jan 18

Figures in BLACK relate to; Dec 29 to Jan, 11

Figures in RED relate to; Dec 22 to Jan 4

Figures in BLUE relate to; Dec 15 to Dec 28



Yesterday, Longford recorded the second lowest number of new daily infections nationally with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirming fourteen new cases of Covid-19 in the county.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,222 (1,208 as at Tuesday, January 19 plus the 14 announced yesterday by NPHET).



From January 1 to January 20, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 432 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases).