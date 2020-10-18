Simon Harris confirms there will be new restrictions for entire country

Speaking to RTE today, former Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed that there will be a roll out of new restrictions after the government meets tomorrow to discuss NPHET's advice to introduce Level 5 restrictions across the country.

Also read: More confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford as deaths and cases rise nationally

He said: "It is clear now that the virus is at such a level within all our communities the county-by-county approach will not be sufficient so tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions.”

The exact nature of these new restrictions remains to be revealed.

It is two weeks since the Government rejected Level 5.

In the meantime Dr Tony Holohan and NPHET maintained the advice. The case for stricter conditions was outlined again this weekend by NPHET representatatives to Government.

Also read: EXPLAINER: What are the LEVEL 5 restrictions NPHET have recommended?