LATEST: More confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford as deaths and cases rise nationally

The predicted rise in cases of Covid-19 continues in this Saturday's update, with another 1,276 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health.

In Longford, another 18 cases have been confirmed today October 17, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county since the pandemic began to 462.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Longford is 212.9 per 100,000 population and that is below the national incidence rate which currently stands at 231.6 per 100,000.

Cavan has the highest incidence rate in the country - 758.8 per 100,000.

There are eight more deaths recorded by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which wants a six week Level five lockdown.

In its daily statement, NPHET announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 1 occurred in June, 2 in September and 5 in October.

There has been a total of 1,849 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, 16 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 48,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 278 are in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

644 of the new cases are men / 631 are women. 69% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today Saturday October 17, 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

PLEASE NOTE The full county by county breakdown is two days behind NPHET's update.

Figures for Longford and neighbouring counties on midnight of Thursday, October 15.

Longford 444 +2

Cavan 1,532 +71

Leitrim 188 +18

Roscommon 598 +7

Westmeath 978 +3

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.