Longford people urged to get behind Enable Ireland’s 'Life With No Limits' campaign

Enable Ireland’s annual ‘Life With No Limits’ campaign takes place from September 19-30.

The public can support Enable Ireland’s services for over 9,200 children and adults with disabilities by purchasing Life With No Limits merchandise from Enable Ireland’s charity shop in Longford or by donating online at www.enableireland.ie



The campaign provides a platform for children and adults with disabilities using Enable Ireland services to share their life experiences while raising much-needed funds to support the charity’s work. This year more than ever, the charity is relying on the public’s support for their vital therapy and support services.



Like many charities, Enable Ireland has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and is facing a loss of €1.5million in funding due to the cancellation of fundraising events and their charity shops being closed for three months.



This year’s Life with No Limits champion is Cillian McSweeney. Cillian is a talented songwriter and a music lover. He plays and writes music using assistive technology on his computer.



Cillian attends Enable Ireland services in Little Island, Cork. Cillian says, “Technology is a huge part of my life. It allows me to be independent as I also use a power wheelchair using head switches and I use eyegaze technology to write and communicate. My message for others is not to give up hope. I have always had a dream - I always wanted to perform with a band, and to write music. My disability has never bothered me, I have always believed in myself. I believe you can make your own dreams come true. I have a lot of hope and that gives me strength.”

Donal Kitt, Enable Ireland National Fundraising Manager comments on the campaign, “It is a really positive campaign and vitally important for raising awareness of living with a disability and raising funds for Enable Ireland’s services. There are lots of ways you can help – buy our Life With No Limits merchandise in our charity shops or make a donation online at www.enableireland.ie. Now more than ever we need the help of the public to raise funds to support our services for children and adults with disabilities.”



Enable Ireland’s services for children with disabilities and their families cover all aspects of a child's physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence. For adults, they offer a range of services which include day care, training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.



Support the ‘Enable Ireland Life with No Limits’ campaign from 19-30 September and help raise vital funds for disability services. Life with No Limits merchandise is on sale in Enable Ireland charity shops nationwide. You can also support Enable Ireland this September by donating a bag of quality clothing or household items into any TK Maxx store nationwide as part of their Give Up Clothes For Good campaign. Or visit your local Homesense store to pick up a special notebook with quotes inspired by children and young people from Enable Ireland services.