Loughduff saddened by death of staunch and caring parishioner Pauline Donohoe

Mrs Pauline Donohoe (nee Tuffy), Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan / Enniscrone, Sligo, passed away peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan on Thursday, August 6, surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Enniscrone, Sligo, she had been resident in College View Nursing home for the last few years but nevertheless her death following an illness came as a great shock to her family to whom she was devoted.

Aged just 76, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Eddie. Pauline, who was one of a family of 13, was a very talented and industrious lady who had all the skills of the ideal housewife – cooking, sewing, knitting, all done with great taste.

As a member of the local Apostolic Society her handy work was always in demand at the annual sale of work.



Pauline was an active member of the local PTAA and held many positions including Secretary and was the distributor of the monthly Pioneer magazine.



She was a shrewd card player and loved the fortnightly whist drives in the parochial hall.



Pauline had a very caring and friendly personality and a deep faith and attended the weekly Eucharistic Adoration in Loughduff church.



When her remains arrived at Loughduff church for funeral on Saturday, August 8, there were several Guards of Honour and many parishioners strung out along the roadside as a tribute to a staunch member of the local community.

We extend our sincere sympathy to her daughters Elizabeth Lynch, Dympna Boylan, Ann Guiney and Ita Buchanan, sisters Nan Lavelle (Dalkey), Helen Seery (Walkinstown), brothers Tony Tuffy (Enniscrone) and Leo Tuffy (Burnfoot), sons-in-law Michael, Oliver, John and Shane, her seven grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces neighbours relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.