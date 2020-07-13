No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford

NO additional cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Longford.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency Team says the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Longford remains at 287.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, no new Covid-19 related deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillence Centre this Monday (July 13). The total number of deaths in Ireland remains at 1,746.

Eleven new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,638.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us. This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough and sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing Covid-19.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer at Department of Health, said the number of people downloading the Covid Tracker App continues to grow.

“Almost 1.25 million people in Ireland have downloaded the App. That represents 34% of the adult population. This has already served as a support to contact tracers. If you have not done so to date, please download the app,” she said.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead at the HSE says clusters remain a concern for public health officials.

“As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP. The aim is to find all cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them. Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this.”

