Cosmetics company confirms closure of its eight Irish stores

Inglot Ireland has announced the permanent closure of its eight stores in Ireland due to the impact of Covid-19.

Also read: Ballymahon's Maura Higgins launches 34-piece make-up range with Inglot

In a statement posted on social media on Friday evening, the company confirmed the decision.

“Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the immense challenges facing the retail sector, Inglot stand-alone stores will not reopen. We would like to thank our retail team members for their valued service and commitment,” it read.

The business, which is owned and operated by the Swarbriggs from Mullingar opened its first store in Ireland in 2009 and subsequently opened a store at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle.

It also operated a number of stores in Dublin and two in Cork.

The Inglot collection is still available at www.inglot.ie and at other stockists nationwide including Boots.