Cosmetics company confirms closure of its eight Irish stores
The Inglot store at the Crescent Shopping Centre is to close due to Covid-19
Inglot Ireland has announced the permanent closure of its eight stores in Ireland due to the impact of Covid-19.
Also read: Ballymahon's Maura Higgins launches 34-piece make-up range with Inglot
In a statement posted on social media on Friday evening, the company confirmed the decision.
“Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the immense challenges facing the retail sector, Inglot stand-alone stores will not reopen. We would like to thank our retail team members for their valued service and commitment,” it read.
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the immense challenges facing the retail sector, Inglot stand-alone stores will not reopen. We would like to thank our retail team members for their valued service and commitment. The Inglot collection is on sale at www.inglot.ie and available to purchase at one of our many stockists nationwide. Find the full list of stockists on our website - link in bio. Inglot MUA Pro and Student Cards can be used online at www.inglot.ie. Gift vouchers purchased in store can be redeemed by emailing customerservice@inglotireland.com
The business, which is owned and operated by the Swarbriggs from Mullingar opened its first store in Ireland in 2009 and subsequently opened a store at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle.
It also operated a number of stores in Dublin and two in Cork.
The Inglot collection is still available at www.inglot.ie and at other stockists nationwide including Boots.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on