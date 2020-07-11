Subtropical swimming paradise at Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village to reopen

Center Parcs Longford Forest has confirmed plans to reopen its Subtropical Swimming Paradise to guests from Monday, July 27.

In line with updated government guidance, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will reopen with new safety measures in place. The new measures are designed to track guest visits, manage occupancy and keep guests and staff safe.

The changes include:

- Advanced booking

- Limiting the number of guests allowed in the pool area at any one time

- Limiting the frequency of visits allocated to guests per break

- Temperature checks and regulation before entry

In addition, there will be a nominal 10c charge per person on each visit to the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, which will be donated to Center Parcs’ charity partner Barretstown.

Center Parcs is also delighted to announce the reopening of Aqua Sana Spa, guests staying at the resort from July 27.

CEO Martin Dalby said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be able to reopen our Subtropical Swimming Paradise, we know that it is such a key part of the Center Parcs experience for our guests. Rest assured we’ve been working hard to make the Subtropical Swimming Paradise as safe as possible for everyone and we have a great plan in place, so getting the green light to reopen feels fantastic.’

Following the updated government guidelines, Center Parcs will now be able to offer even more of indoor activities, to ensure that no matter what the weather, guests will be able to choose from an unrivalled range of both indoor and outdoor activities.

Center Parcs Longford Forest is also delighted to announce that they have signed up to Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Safety Charter, the government-endorsed initiative designed to reassure employees and customers that businesses have reopened with best practice hygiene and social distancing measures in place.

To be eligible for the Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter, businesses have to meet a high standard, including ensuring all employees have been trained in COVID-19 safety and hygiene measures. All Center Parcs employees are currently undergoing a comprehensive training programme ahead of Longford Forest reopening this Monday , including training on safety measures as well as guidance for their own wellbeing and recognising and acknowledging the concerns of both colleagues and guests.

Center Parcs Longford Forest’s Village Director, Daragh Feighery, said: “We are thrilled to today announce our Subtropical Swimming Paradise and Aqua Sana Spa are opening from the July 27. Failte Ireland’s COVID-19 Safety Charter provides reassurance for both our staff and guests that we are reopening our village in a safe way, while still retaining the Center Parcs experience. These have been challenging times for everyone, but we can’t wait to open our doors on Monday morning and welcome our guests back to the forest.”