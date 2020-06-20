Updated: Phase 3 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions - June 29

These are the updated measures for the third phase of lifting the public health restrictions due to Covid-19 and will come into force on June 29.

Key points:

* Churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, hairdressers and barber shops can reopen

* All sporting activities, including close contact sports, can recommence including team leagues for adults and children can resume with very limited numbers of spectators

* Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors until July 20. This will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors in Phase 4

* People should still work from home if they can.

* Members of the public are continuing to be advised to use a face covering (that is, a non-medical face covering) as an additional hygiene measure, when using busy public transport or when in enclosed indoor public areas such as retail outlets

The government is also asking everyone to consider four things before making a decision about doing something and at all times to evaluate the risk. These four things are: Distance, Activity, Time and Environment.



DATE

Distance: Always try to stay 2 metres apart from someone else if possible.



Activity: Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering on public transport or in a crowded indoor space



Time: The amount of time you spend with a person or group increases your risk



Environment: Always bear in mind that a closed, poorly ventilated indoor space is much riskier than being outdoors.

Taking personal responsibility means not entering a place if you see it is packed. It means leaving somewhere, even if you are having a good time, if you have been there for too long. It means exercising judgement and self-control for your own sake, but also for the collective good.

WATCH: Churches, hairdressers, cinemas to reopen from June 29; all sporting activities can resume