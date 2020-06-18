Revealed | Map shows location of Longford's 285 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Details on where confirmed Covid-19 cases are located in Longford are published in a new publicly accessible database on the pandemic outbreak in Ireland.

The updated Covid-19 dashboard shows figures by electoral districts.

It reveals that Ballymahon accounted for 173 (or 61%) of Longford's 285 confirmed cases.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE ABOVE TO ACCESS THE MAP DATABASE and scroll down to section entitled "COVID-19 Confirmed Cases at Electoral Division (ED) Level"



The figure for the Longford town is approximately 24 ; broke down as follows Longford Rural 14, Longford No 1 Urban <5 and Longford No 2 Urban 5.

For confidentiality reasons, exact figures are not published when there are less than five infections in an area (as in the aforementioned Longford No 1 Urban).

The map shows Edgeworthstown has had 11 confirmed cases, Caldragh 9, Kilglass 7 and Lanesboro 5.

Less that five cases were confirmed in both Granard Urban and Rural areas, simply less that five confirmed are confirmed in Drumlish and Ballinamuck.

As of June 18, there have been 285 cases of Covid-19 in Longford since February 29.

Other very notable districts outside Longford include: Cavan Rural 258 & Cavan Urban 76, Virginia 93, Ballyjamesduff 53, Mullingar Rural 126, Mullingar North Urban 57, Mullingar South Urban 24; Roscommon Urban 47 and Roscommon Rural 55; Carrick on Shannon 7.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the new Covid-19 dashboard was launched on Thursday, June 18 to provide up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures.

He added that it would help communities to be aware of the disease.

“In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of Covid-19 in their local area. The management of Covid-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours,” he said.

The dashboard is a collaboration between the Department of Health, Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, HPSC, HSE, and the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

There have been 25,355 confirmed infections and 1,714 deaths in Ireland during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE NEW DASHBOARD