€115,000 allocated to safeguard ten historic Longford buildings
Longford to benefit from Historic Structures Fund and Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2020
The Ulster Bank branch in Edgeworthstown
Ten Longford projects will benefit from €115,000 in funding allocated under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).
In total, more than €4.3m in funding was announced by Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD for 449 projects across the country.
This funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.
The announcement follows the Government’s recent publication of its Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.
HISTORIC STRUCTURES FUND 2020
Agricultural and Stables yards buildings at Carriglass Demesne €15,000
Creevaghmore House, Ballymahon €25,000
Former Ulster Bank, Edgeworthstown €15,000
BUILT HERITAGE INVESTMENT SCHEME 2020
Brianstown House, Brianstown, Newtownforbes €5,800
Derreen House, Clondra €11,900
Kilglass House, Legan €4,000
St John's Hall, Church Street, Longford €4,500
St Mel's College, Deanscurragh, Longford €14,500
Temperance Hall, New Street, Longford €8,300
Templeton Glebe, Killashee €11,000
The full list is also available on the Department’s website HERE
