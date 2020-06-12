€115,000 allocated to safeguard ten historic Longford buildings

Longford to benefit from Historic Structures Fund and Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2020

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

€115,000 allocated to safeguard ten historic Longford buildings

The Ulster Bank branch in Edgeworthstown

Ten Longford projects will benefit from €115,000 in funding allocated under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

Also read: Center Parcs Longford Forest extends its closure due to Covid-19

In total, more than €4.3m in funding was announced by Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD for 449 projects across the country.

This funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. 

Also read: United States fury over sale of Longford soldier's Congressional Medal of Honor by German auction house

The announcement follows the Government’s recent publication of its Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

HISTORIC STRUCTURES FUND 2020
Agricultural and Stables yards buildings at Carriglass Demesne €15,000
Creevaghmore House, Ballymahon €25,000
Former Ulster Bank, Edgeworthstown €15,000

BUILT HERITAGE INVESTMENT SCHEME 2020
Brianstown House, Brianstown, Newtownforbes €5,800
Derreen House, Clondra €11,900
Kilglass House, Legan €4,000
St John's Hall, Church Street, Longford €4,500
St Mel's College, Deanscurragh, Longford €14,500
Temperance Hall, New Street, Longford €8,300
Templeton Glebe, Killashee €11,000

The full list is also available on the Department’s website HERE

Also read: Mixed views over future of Longford Covid-19 test centre