€115,000 allocated to safeguard ten historic Longford buildings

Ten Longford projects will benefit from €115,000 in funding allocated under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

In total, more than €4.3m in funding was announced by Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD for 449 projects across the country.

This funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.

The announcement follows the Government’s recent publication of its Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

HISTORIC STRUCTURES FUND 2020

Agricultural and Stables yards buildings at Carriglass Demesne €15,000

Creevaghmore House, Ballymahon €25,000

Former Ulster Bank, Edgeworthstown €15,000

BUILT HERITAGE INVESTMENT SCHEME 2020

Brianstown House, Brianstown, Newtownforbes €5,800

Derreen House, Clondra €11,900

Kilglass House, Legan €4,000

St John's Hall, Church Street, Longford €4,500

St Mel's College, Deanscurragh, Longford €14,500

Temperance Hall, New Street, Longford €8,300

Templeton Glebe, Killashee €11,000

The full list is also available on the Department’s website HERE

