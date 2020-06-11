Mixed views over future of Covid-19 test centre

Questions surrounding the future of Connolly Barracks as a Covid-19 drive thru centre emerged this week as the county prepared to make its exit from phase two of Covid-19 lockdown.

Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady who sits on the HSE' Dublin Mid Leinster Health Forum raised the prospect of closing the facility due to an apparent decline in the number of tests carried out at the facility.

"Based on the figures (tests), I just don't see a need for it now," argued the Fine Gael representative.

A statement from the HSE issued to the Leader appeared to downplay any talk of the barracks being closed, insisting its position "remained the same" with testing being "rotated weekly between Westmeath and Longford."

Cllr Brady laughed off those assertions however and called on health officials to review their stance in the interests of public finances.

"It's (testing) rotated from week to week," replied a puzzled Cllr Brady.

"At the end of the day its taxpayers money which is paying for this," he said.

"With restrictions being lifted and unless there is a spike in cases, it makes sense to close it."

They were inferences which Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty took exception to, insisting it was “hugely important” the facility is retained during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“The centre opens depending on demand and operates by appointment and rotates with sites in Athlone, Mullingar and other Midlands centres.

On occasion as many as 380 have been tested over the course of a day at the Connolly Barracks site and the smallest number ever tested in a day there was 40,” he said.

“Time and time again I have heard nothing only empathy and praise for the frontline staff who man the facility.

He also called 0n health officials to ensure as many of the county's more senior populous are catered for locally as possible.

“Its assuring for a local to find a friendly face or voice when they arrive for testing at the Longford site,” he said.

“For the elderly, who are our most at risk group, we shouldn't countenance sending them to Mullingar or Athlone for testing when it can be done locally.

We've seen too many services and amenities taken out of Longford town and county. What we have, we hold.”