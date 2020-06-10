Center Parcs Longford Forest extends its closure due to Covid-19

Bad news for holiday-makers, as Center Parcs Longford Forest has announced that it is extending its closure to July 19, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement released yesterday, June 9, the resort announced that, while it does not have a definite, confirmed date for reopening yet, staff and management are busy working on their reopening plans and welcoming guests back to the forest.

"We have taken a best practice approach to our plans at this stage and are now very close to finalising things," read the statement released yesterday.

"We have made some assumptions on forthcoming Government guidelines and we know that we may need to make additional changes to our plans once this information is confirmed.

"The safety of our guests and staff continues to be our priority throughout our planning and we will only open when the time is right and in the right way. We have extended our closure period to allow ourselves a little bit more time to prepare, to make sure everything is in place before we open.

"In the current climate we know that things can change very quickly, so please note that July 19 is not a confirmed opening date - as soon as we do have a reopening date we will let you know."

During its closure, however, Center Parcs has not been forgotten. In fact, the resort has been lending a huge helping hand to community gardaí in recent months, donating food packages, Easter eggs, and lending a hand wherever it's needed.

