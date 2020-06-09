Late Kenagh lady Molly Kenny possessed a lovely heart and a beautiful smile

It was with deep regret that we learned of the peaceful death on May 21, 2020 in her 92nd year of Mrs Molly Kenny (nee Neary), predeceased by her husband Richard and sons Ritchie and Sean.

She was a lovely, quiet and inoffensive lady with a lovely heart and a beautiful smile.

She will be dearly missed by her heartbroken family whom she spoke so proudly of.

We extend our sincere sympathy at this sad time to Molly’s son Tony, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Stephen, Eimear, Gary, Triona, Aidan, David, Richard and Jonathan, great-grandchildren, brother Desmond, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May her gentle Soul rest in peace.