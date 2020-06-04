Regional Independents have constructive engagement with party leaders

The eight Independent TDs in the Regional Group had constructive engagement with the leaders of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael & the Green Party this afternoon in Government Buildings on the Programme for Government and the implementation of measures to support our regions.

The three party leaders updated the eight TDs on the progress to date on Programme for Government negotiations and the ratification process.

All agree we are now in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, facing into challenging economic times with significant threats to jobs as well as the ongoing challenges of housing, agriculture and health. The public needs leadership that can only be provided by a stable Government with a clear mandate and this needs to happen quickly.

The Regional Independent TDs made it clear they are available to engage further with the three parties to bring about a stable Government and an economic programme that will secure a strong future for our country, its regions and rural Ireland.

The Regional Independents consists of: Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD .