€50,000 worth of cocaine seized and woman arrested in Roscommon following vehicle search
Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €50,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) following a search of a vehicle on the N5, Tulsk, Co Roscommon at approximately 7.30pm yesterday, Friday, May 22.
A female in her late teens was arrested and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
