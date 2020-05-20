Woman arrested after €10,000 worth of cocaine seized during Granard drugs bust

Gardaí from Granard District have seized €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine and arrested a woman following a search of a house in Granard.



Gardaí searched a house under warrant in Granard on Tuesday May 19, and seized approximately €10,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis).



A woman in her 20s was arrested at the house and was conveyed to Granard Garda station where she was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



She has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



The search was conducted as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Granard Garda District.