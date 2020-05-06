Longford gardaí impound three more vehicles as part of #OperationFanacht

Gardaí in Longford have seized more three cars after they stopped drivers for a variety of offences at #OperationFanacht checkpoints and on patrol.

While on patrol, on Wednesday, May 6, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver for a seat belt offence and on using their mobility device driver, gardaí found the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and a court appearance is to follow.

Two vehicles were also seized on Tuesday, May 5, for various offences including no insurance, no tax and no NCT. Fixed charge notices and court appearances to follow in both cases.

