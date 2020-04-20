4,400 people in Longford are receiving Covid-19 unemployment payment

There is 4,400 people in Longford in receipt of the government's Covid-19 unemployment payment.

Figures released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that almost 5,000 more people are in receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit Payment this week compared to last week.

As of April 14, 27,300 applications for the Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit had been received but that figure has jumped to 32,000 this week.

This payment predominantly relates to applications in respect of people who have been advised by their GP to self-isolate together with a smaller number in respect of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland stood at 15,251.

This is the number of people in receipt of the government's Covid-19 unemployment payment as of this week: