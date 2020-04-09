Deputy Joe Flaherty calls on broadband providers not to penalise Longford families who exceed data package

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford Joe Flaherty has called on satellite broadband providers not to penalise families who exceed their data package during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Flaherty said, “The majority of families and households across Longford are abiding by the HSE guidelines and are staying at home during this pandemic.

“That said, they aren’t sitting on the couch with Netflix streaming all day long. Parents are having to juggle their own work along with home schooling their children.

“This put a greater demand on the broadband infrastructure, and for some households they may be using more data than is in their current package.

“Many broadband providers have a policy of adding a penalty for people exceeding the terms of their bundle. However, these are unprecedented times. It’s not business as usual and I am urging providers to take the current circumstances into account.

“I am calling on the Communications Minister to engage with satellite broadband providers who are still imposing a cap on customers to see what can be done to get these penalties waived.

“People are already worried about the future and their finances. They do not need the additional stress of financial penalties on their broadband packages due to circumstances that are beyond their control.

“I am urging these companies to play their part during this crisis and ensure that no household is penalise for breaching their limit. It would be one less thing for people to worry about at a very uncertain and stressful time."