WATCH| Keep active while in isolation with Longford Sports partnership

To help combat the boredom associated with the self-isolation currently inflicted on the people of Ireland, Longford sports partnership have kick-started an initiative to help keep people active.

To keep people up and on their feet, Longford sports partnership will share a video of various physical activities/challenges on their social media channels at 11am daily . Each activity challenge can be done by viewers at home.

Today marked day number one of the initiative, March 18, with Longford sports partnership sharing a video from Dublin based group Age & opportunity, who hosted an Age and opportunity movement minutes. They broadcast two live 15-minute seated and standing physical activity sessions catered to older adults. A seated physical activities session took place at 11am.

Tune in tomorrow from 11am for further workout videos.

