Carrickedmond GAA volunteers lend helping hand to the local community

Carrickedmond GAA volunteers have offered their services to help those in need, in this current time of crisis.

Representatives of Carrickedmond GAA posted online to say their volunteers are available to assist any member of the local community who is unable to access the medicine and food they require during this difficult time.

"If you require any assistance because of age, medical need or for any reason please contact our Club by phone at (085) 851 5392 Or our club email address Secretary.Carrickedmond.Longford@gaa.ie"

"Share with anyone in the Parish who may benefit, especially those not on social media. Ní neart go cur le chéile (there is no strength without unity)"

Fair play to everyone involved!

