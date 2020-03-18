Longford councillor to set up response group for the vulnerable

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland, one local councillor has sought to set up a response group for the old and vulnerable.

Longford councillor, Mark Casey, has revealed he is going to set up a response group to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The response group will offer services such as food and medicines collection and delivery, and will also give people a call to see if everything is going OK. The group will stick to a strict no contact rule, dropping items at an individual's property before leaving.

Cllr Mark Casey posted: “I am going to set up a response group to help the most vulnerable people in our community, doing things like collecting food and medicines and just giving our older people a call to see if they are OK.”

Anyone interested or available to help out is asked to send Cllr Casey a private message on Facebook.

He said: “Hopefully this service won’t be needed but it’s better to be prepared. We are all in this together. Keep safe. “

