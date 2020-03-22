Longford winner at TechnoTeachers awards

Local Longford teen James Briody was recently honoured for his success in his Leaving cert construction studies.

James, who was a student of St Mel's College, was awarded third place in Ireland in Leaving certificate construction studies higher level in the 2019 exams. James came third out of approximately 8,000 students, a huge achievement.

James' achievements were recognised, and the hard work of his teacher Mr Michael Galvin, at a recent awards ceremony in GMIT, Galway, on Saturday, March 07.

Pictured at the ceremony was James and his teacher Michael Galvin with Tom Parlon from the CIF and Stephen O'Brien, Chairperson of TechnoTeachers at the annual awards ceremony in GMIT recently Picture: Reg Gordon

