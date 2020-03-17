Gallery | Heartwarming images from St Patrick's Day 2020 celebrations in Longford despite #Covid19 restrictions gloom

A beautiful St Patrick's Day photograph of two month old Ava Considine, Loughrea, County Galway. Because of the coronavirus precautions, Ava is missing her grandparents Denis and Trisha Hughes (Teffia Park), Mona Considine (Foynes Court) and great grandparents Mick and Margaret Monaghan (Ardnacassa) and Sean and Rosa Considine (The Demesne). Hope everyone in Longford is keeping safe and well, happy St Patrick's Day. - Lyndsay and Daniel Considine. Picture: Lyndsay Considine

A very special St Patrick's Day: Ceili Grimes on her first St Patrick's Day Picture: Sandra Grimes

Star of the Show: Ceili Grimes on her first St Patrick's Day Picture: Sandra Grimes

Happy St Patrick's Day: Six years old Alanna Fagan enjoying the festivities Picture: Melissa Fagan

The altar at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, draped in the Irish flag to mark St Patrick's Day

Thomas (7), Katie (6) and James (2) celebrate St Patrick's Day Picture: Carol O'Meara

Extending everyone a 'Happy St Patrick's Day' from their sitting room window were Thomas (7), Katie (6) and James (2) Picture: Carol O'Meara

Having plenty of laughs: Alise and Viktorija celebrating St Patrick's Day safely at home Picture: Inga Smirnova

St Patrick's Day creations: Alise and Viktorija busy preparing their St Patrick's Day decorations Picture: Inga Smirnova

Watching out for St Patrick in Longford: Alise and Viktorija celebrating St Patrick's Day safely at home Picture: Inga Smirnova

Preparing for St Patrick's Day: Making decorations indoors Picture: Ana Blazoniene

Stamp of approval for St Patrick's Day: Some moments from our indoors St Patrick's day celebrations Picture: Ana Blazoniene

Hats off to St Patrick: Some moments from our indoors St Patrick's day celebrations Picture: Ana Blazoniene

Daffodils and St Patrick's Day: Some moments from our indoors St Patrick's day celebrations Picture: Ana Blazoniene