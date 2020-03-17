Gallery | Heartwarming images from St Patrick's Day 2020 celebrations in Longford despite #Covid19 restrictions gloom
St Patrick's Day 2020 won't be forgotten for generations owing to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions, however, Longford and Irish folk thankfully lifted the gloom by celebrating our patron saint's day as best they could.
We hope you enjoy this gallery of reader's photographs...
Don't you can still submit your St Patrick's Day photos to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
Gallery: Covid-19 pandemic fails to dent Longford Rugby Club Minis as they throw weight behind St Patrick's Day celebrations
Watch | Longford family host their own special St Patrick's Day parade
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on