Fancy becoming a volunteer with Longford Tidy Towns team?

Longford Tidy Towns is seeking new members to join the group and become a volunteer. We need more helpers. Even one or two hours a week of your time could make a difference to our town.

There are a number of things you can do to help Longford Tidy Towns. Your football club or organization could take on a Tidy Towns project, maybe the area outside your playing pitch or the road leading to it. Just make contact with us.

Think again before you drop that wrapper, bottle or cigarette butt, as some other person may have to pick it up after you

When you take bottles to the bottle bank take your carrier bag or box home with you

Pick up your dog's excrement, have his poop bag with you and take it home

Consider planting and displaying a bee -friendly window box or tub. Flowers with open faces are better for bees. Flowers like pansies and double begonias are not very useful. Try to set perennials

Plant herbs such as lavender, thyme and oregano to help our bee population

Try to have flowers all year round in your garden or flowering trees or shrubs A list of suitable ones is available from Tidy Towns

Consider making your own compost this year as one third of all household waste is organic

If you can, leave an area of your lawn uncut during summer to allow clovers and wildflowers to grow for the bees

Check the upper windows of your town house, and the gutters. There may be a tree or unsightly weeds growing up there and water may be falling down on people passing by

Allow the dandelions to flower in Spring to feed the hungry bees

Could the boundary wall or hedge at the front of your house benefit from some care and cleaning

If you enjoy an outdoor picnic, leave no trace behind

Refrain from throwing rubbish or bottles or baskets into our river and canal. Volunteers have to try and pull them out

Try to limit the use of pesticides and weedkillers in order to save our bees

Aim to Refuse, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle .......refuse to bring plastic home

For more information or to join our group, contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546

With a view to tackling unsightly dereliction, which causes us to loose marks each year in the National Competition and causes the town to look sad, Tidy Towns are willing to help owners this year, who will come on board with them in order to clean, do minor repairs and paint the fronts of such properties.

Also read: Spring is in the air for Longford tidy towns