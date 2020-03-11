Spring is in the air for Longford Tidy Towns

Spring is here again and the Longford Tidy Towns group are starting to plan with great enthusiasm for a Spring and Summer clean up of Longford town and the immediate environs.

The AGM has been held and a plan for the year ahead is already in place, but help is needed to execute this plan : your help. Our committee is small. We are all volunteers and Longford is a big town.

But we love Longford Town because it is our town and it is your town too. We want to be proud of it when the judges arrive for the judging of the National Tidy Towns competition in June and also when our visitors, shoppers and tourists arrive right through the long summer.

But most of all, we want Longford town to look well for us, the people who live in or near it and for those who come to work in it.

The Committee has decided this year to concentrate their energies mainly on the town itself and the immediate area surrounding it.

We hope to keep litter completely eliminated and to keep weeds under control but most of all we are hoping to tackle the problem of dereliction and the blight of vacant, ugly, deteriorating properties.

They depress us looking at them and they cause us to loose valuable marks in the National Tidy Towns competition.

With help from Longford County Council and from the various organizations, businesses, sports clubs ,Churches, Colleges, Schools and Training Centres, which are based in or very near Longford Town, we should succeed in our ambition.

Last year volunteers from the New Hope Community Church helped us by picking bags of litter off the N5 bypass.

The local Men’s Shed has done trojan work However, support for our efforts last year from businesses generally in town was disappointing.

We received a meagre 53 marks out of 90 in the Tidiness and Litter Control section, in the National Tidy Towns competition.

We were disappointed but we are back with renewed determination to present Longford at its best this year.

We are judged each year, under 8 different headings , with between fifty or ninety marks for each section.

The eight headings under which we are judged are - Community involvement, Streetscape and Public places, Green spaces and Landscaping, Nature and Biodiversity in our locality, Sustainability, doing more with less, reducing waste of water, energy and food etc.

Tidiness and Litter control, Residential Streets and Housing Areas, Approach Roads, Streets and Lanes.

Reflecting on these eight categories, one can see why a lot of help and co operation is required from the people of Longford Town and from the people who have businesses in the town or on the outskirts of the town.

Our volunteer litter pickers are out each day already, with their yellow bags, but they need co operation from the town traders and residents. And indeed from all of us.

Our ideal situation would be for Area Groups or Street Groups to be formed, where that group would take responsibility for its immediate area, by cleaning and removing weeds and litter from outside their own premises on a regular basis and keeping that area well presented, including maybe any alley way that might be in use nearby.

For more information or to join our group, contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546.