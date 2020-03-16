Longford to play host to virtual St Patrick’s day parade

A group of Longfordians have come together to organise a novel way of celebrating St Patrick’s day in Longford, in light of the government advice to stay at home to help prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

With this advice in mind and due to all St Patrick’s day parades being postponed throughout the country, Longfordians have decided to host the county’s first ever virtual St Patrick’s day parade.

Nobody will be meeting up or leaving their house as part of the virtual parade, however, participants are asked to upload videos and photos of their own personal St Patrick’s day celebrations from the comfort of their own home/gardens. People are asked to send videos/pictures by Private message to the Sceal Facebook page or by text/Whatsapp to 087-2031798.

Pictures will be posted online from 12pm, with a winner chosen at 3pm and to receive a €20 Sceal shopping voucher.

It has been described as “just a little bit of fun to pass the day’. Keep in the loop via the official Facebook page here.

